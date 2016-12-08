Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
HSBC announces new sustainable finance unit
08 December 2016
Christian Deseglise will lead an international team from London
Read more:
HSBC
Christian Deseglise
Michael Ellam
HSBC announced today that it has created a
new sustainable finance unit to further develop its global
banking and markets (GBM) business’ sustainable
finance initiatives.
The new division will be led from London,
with resources in New York and Hong Kong.
It will be run by Christian Deseglise,
global head of central bank and reserve managers and global
co-head of sovereign and public funds, and Michael Ellam,
managing director of HSBC’s public sector banking
team in its financial institutions group. They will continue in
these roles in addition to their new responsibilities.
Both Deseglise and Ellam will report to
Andre Brandao, Thibaut de Roux, Robin Phillips and Matthew
Westerman on this initiative.
"The unit will act as a central point of
coordination," said Samir Assaf, GBM CEO at HSBC, in an
internal note to staff today. "Business lines will remain
responsible for product development and delivery, as well as
client coverage."
The new unit will provide support to
coverage and advisory banks to develop content, work with
product development teams, and with the global markets business
to help them mobilise sources of sustainable finance.
In, Deseglise and Ellam will co-chair a
new business development working group under
HSBC’s Climate Business Council (CBC), chaired by
Andrew Brandao.
The bank said it would share further
details on the selected individuals for this group in due
course.