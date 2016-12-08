Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Linedata revamps portfolio management tool
08 December 2016
Enhancements ensure asset managers can meet increased reporting requirements
Read more:
reporting
portfolio
Linedata
New York-based Linedata has made some upgrades to its
portfolio management system, Linedata Global Hedge.
The new features are designed to give hedge fund and asset
manager clients more control of their portfolios and
transactions, from order entry right through to settlement and
custody.
Recent enhancements also ensure users can meet increased
reporting requirements, such as MiFID II, via straight-through
processing (STP) and a full audit trail for all
transactions.
In addition, the changes allow the platform to better
facilitate the trend of investment managers moving away from
cash and diversifying into a broader range of asset classes,
including bank debt, repos and swaps.
"Alternative and institutional managers are facing a number
of major challenges in their quest for alpha against the
backdrop of an evolving regulatory landscape and a challenging
economic environment," said Gary Brackenridge, global head of
asset management at Linedata.
"Linedata’s portfolio management system equips
hedge funds and institutional managers of all sizes with the
means to meet these challenges head-on, while simultanously
ensuring operational efficiency and total accuracy in reporting
thanks to automated processing, an intuitive user interface and
powerful customisation options."