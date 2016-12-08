Free Trial Corporate Access


Linedata revamps portfolio management tool

08 December 2016


Enhancements ensure asset managers can meet increased reporting requirements

Read more: reporting portfolio Linedata

New York-based Linedata has made some upgrades to its portfolio management system, Linedata Global Hedge.

The new features are designed to give hedge fund and asset manager clients more control of their portfolios and transactions, from order entry right through to settlement and custody.

Recent enhancements also ensure users can meet increased reporting requirements, such as MiFID II, via straight-through processing (STP) and a full audit trail for all transactions.

In addition, the changes allow the platform to better facilitate the trend of investment managers moving away from cash and diversifying into a broader range of asset classes, including bank debt, repos and swaps.

"Alternative and institutional managers are facing a number of major challenges in their quest for alpha against the backdrop of an evolving regulatory landscape and a challenging economic environment," said Gary Brackenridge, global head of asset management at Linedata.

"Linedata’s portfolio management system equips hedge funds and institutional managers of all sizes with the means to meet these challenges head-on, while simultanously ensuring operational efficiency and total accuracy in reporting thanks to automated processing, an intuitive user interface and powerful customisation options."
