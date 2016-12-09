Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
John Hancock mutual funds switch to Citi's sec lending service
09 December 2016
Citi's agency lending desk will begin to provide stock loan services
Read more:
Citi
mutual funds
securities lending
John Hancock
Around fifty mutual funds run by Boston-based investment
firm John Hancock are switching to a new securities lending
agent, Global Investor/ISF understands.
Citi’s agency lending desk will start provide
stock loan services to certain mutual funds next week,
replacing Goldman Sachs.
The conversion will occur this Friday, 9 December.
Many mutual funds earn extra income on investment and
pension portfolios via securities lending.
The proceeds are often used to reduce the overall expenses
of the fund and provide value to shareholders.
Mutual fund sponsor Vanguard, for example, gives 100% of its
fees generated from securities lending back to its
shareholders.
For a fee, agent banks manage the lending process, collateral
and associated risks dealing borrowers, often prime brokers
acting on behalf of hedge funds.