SFTR on the radar for IHS Markit

IHS Markit has outlined its approach to SFTR – the
next wave of regulation set to impact the securities finance
business.
Like other tech and data vendors in the space, including
Pirum and EquiLend, IHS Markit is aiming to use its analytical
and statistical strengths to ease the upcoming reporting burden
for clients.
From 2018, the EU regulation will force lenders and
borrowers to report details securities finance transactions
(SFTS), which include repos and stock loans.
Information on parties involved in a trade, principal
amount, currency, collateral assets, repo rate, lending fee,
margin lending rate, haircut and maturity date are all
required.
The data will then be sent to a trade repository, giving
regulators a clearer view of the market.
IHS Markit revealed part of its strategy this week, saying
it has the "pedigree and relationships" to help the industry
meet the rapidly approaching SFTR reporting challenge.
The company will offer a fully hosted data and reporting
solution that will set an "industry wide data standard" which
provides the foundation needed to reconcile trading activity
down to the UTI and LEI level of granularity.
The SFTR solution will also offer participants turnkey (i.e
complete, ready to operate) connectivity to trade
repositories.
"This modular, fully hosted, solution leverages IHS
Markit’s proven track record of delivering
industry wide reporting solutions and our 10 years of
partnership with the securities lending community," the firm's
experts wrote in an online statement.
"Our network of data contributors represent $15trn of
inventory held by over 120,000 underlying funds.
"We process and match over 3 million transactions daily using
a reporting spec that already covers the majority of fields
required by the latest draft of the SFTR legislation."