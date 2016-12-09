Event driven hedge funds edge higher after Trump victory

Event driven hedge funds have outperformed the market since
the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential
election.
Stats from Lyxor show both merger arbitrage (+0.7%) and
special situations funds (0.5%) delivering positive
returns.
On the negative side, market neutral L/S equity funds
(-3.5%) suffered from the sudden sector rotation after Trump's
election win.
Overall, Lyxor’s Hedge Fund Index was close to
flat in November (-0.2%), with 5 out of 10 Lyxor indices in
positive territory.
"The unexpected election of Mr. Trump is strengthening the
case for an inflection in yields and inflation," said Jean
Baptiste Berthon, senior cross-asset strategist, Lyxor Asset
Management. "Heading into 2017, we expect less monetary support
and more fiscal push to make active managers’ life
easier.
"On the one hand higher rates and inflation could result in
more fundamental pricing, supporting more typical asset
relationships. On the other hand, Trump's key proposals open
various sector themes likely to foster asset dispersion. This
environment should put an end to a year and a half of anemic
alpha generation."
Donald Trump’s victory on November 8th was
welcomed positively by markets.
US bonds and equities quickly priced-in the pick-up in
growth, inflation and US dollar strength on the back of
Trump’s economic program.
Meanwhile, a Fed rate hike in December got
priced-in.
The bond rout extended partially to Europe and Japan, which
led the USD to appreciate against EUR and JPY.
In the equity space, US equities rose +3.4% amid sharp
sector rotation. Domestic companies drove the market rally and
value stocks rebounded markedly across all regions.
Japanese equities soared, supported by the weakening of the
Yen.
In Europe, stocks fell ahead of the Dec 4 Italian referendum
and the Dec 8 ECB meeting.
Oil price volatility spiked ahead of the Nov 30 OPEC
meeting in Vienna.
Eventually, Brent ended the month above $51 after an
agreement was reached to reduce output quotas.