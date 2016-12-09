Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeEvent driven hedge funds edge higher after Trump victory
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Event driven hedge funds edge higher after Trump victory

09 December 2016


Donald Trump’s victory on November 8th was welcomed positively by markets

Read more: hedge funds strategies Lyxor

Event driven hedge funds have outperformed the market since the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

Stats from Lyxor show both merger arbitrage (+0.7%) and special situations funds (0.5%) delivering positive returns. 

On the negative side, market neutral L/S equity funds (-3.5%) suffered from the sudden sector rotation after Trump's election win.

Overall, Lyxor’s Hedge Fund Index was close to flat in November (-0.2%), with 5 out of 10 Lyxor indices in positive territory.

"The unexpected election of Mr. Trump is strengthening the case for an inflection in yields and inflation," said Jean Baptiste Berthon, senior cross-asset strategist, Lyxor Asset Management. "Heading into 2017, we expect less monetary support and more fiscal push to make active managers’ life easier.

"On the one hand higher rates and inflation could result in more fundamental pricing, supporting more typical asset relationships. On the other hand, Trump's key proposals open various sector themes likely to foster asset dispersion. This environment should put an end to a year and a half of anemic alpha generation." 

Donald Trump’s victory on November 8th was welcomed positively by markets.

US bonds and equities quickly priced-in the pick-up in growth, inflation and US dollar strength on the back of Trump’s economic program. 

Meanwhile, a Fed rate hike in December got priced-in. 

The bond rout extended partially to Europe and Japan, which led the USD to appreciate against EUR and JPY. 

In the equity space, US equities rose +3.4% amid sharp sector rotation. Domestic companies drove the market rally and value stocks rebounded markedly across all regions. 

Japanese equities soared, supported by the weakening of the Yen. 

In Europe, stocks fell ahead of the Dec 4 Italian referendum and the Dec 8 ECB meeting.

 Oil price volatility spiked ahead of the Nov 30 OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Eventually, Brent ended the month above $51 after an agreement was reached to reduce output quotas.


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.