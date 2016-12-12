Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Global Investor/ISF MENA Directory 2017
12 December 2016
Submit your details now to appear in Global Investor/ISF’s 2017 MENA directory
Global Investor/ISF is inviting market participants to
submit their details for the 2nd Annual Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) Directory.
MENA-based brokers, custodians, asset managers, stock
exchanges, financial centres, consultants and service
providers, are invited to list in the 2017 edition.
Submissions are open via an online link here
from December 12th until February
28th.
The print directory is distributed to Global Investor/ISF's
network of subscribers around the world and will be accessed
by thousands online.
We will be offering the options of free-of-charge basic
listings and enhanced listings with extra contacts, logos for
visual impact and additional fields to explain your
business.
If you would like to know more about listings or advertising
opportunities contact Zara Mahmud
at zara.mahmud@euromoneyplc.com, +44 207 779 8478.