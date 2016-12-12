SFTR to bring trades out of the shadows, says EquiLend's MacKay

Securities finance firms face yet another hefty compliance
burden in the shape of the Securities Financing Transactions
Regulation (SFTR). The legislation is the EU’s
attempt to gain a comprehensive overview securities financing
transactions (SFTs) – repos, stock loans, margin
trading etc – in order to identify and monitor
potential financial stability risks.
Firstly, fund managers must disclose their policy in regard
to the use of SFTs to investors in pre-investment documentation
and ongoing reports. Collateral re-use, the second
pillar of SFTR, requires all parties that accept collateral to
inform their counterparties of the risks involved in entering
into a title transfer arrangement or granting a right to reuse
collateral under a security arrangement.
The third and most burdensome element of SFTR involves trade
reporting. This is expected to follow the same structure as is
already used for derivatives transaction reporting under EMIR.
At a minimum, the data captured must include the details of the
parties involved in a trade, principal amount, currency,
collateral assets, repo rate, lending fee, margin lending rate,
haircut and maturity date.
The information will then be sent to a trade repository,
giving regulators a clearer view of the market. Recording the
data accurately and efficiently is no small task considering
the variety of counterparties, trade structures, bilateral
relationships and global nature of the securities finance
business.
As a result many securities finance service providers, such
as Pirum, IHS Markit and AxiomSL, are building solutions to
help reduce the workload for clients. EquiLend is another firm
positioning ahead of the reporting requirement deadlines due in
2018. The trading platform, owned by a group of major
securities finance market participants including BlackRock,
State Street and Goldman Sachs, already collects vast amounts
of relevant trade data through its DataLend business and
recently detailed plans to limit the SFTR workload for its
lending and borrowing clients.
"EquiLend’s operating model, market ownership,
trading platform and real-time comparison service are perfectly
aligned to support SFTR requirements," Iain MacKay, product
owner for EquiLend’s post-trade services,
explained to Global Investor/ISF. "In many ways our
owners expect us to offer a market utility solution."
The company’s thoughts on developing a solution
have been centered on delivering a compact front-to-back,
low-touch model for our clients. After analysing the SFTR
requirements, MacKay and his team believe that they have
identified a solution that allows clients to leverage their
existing EquiLend connections, thereby reducing the complexity
to connect.
"We also believe that we have a unique solution with our
centralized trading platform (NGT), which allows for the
creation of a unique transaction identifier (UTI) and matching
for both sides of the trade to be completed at the earliest
entry point of trade or during the post-trade comparison
process. It also brings securities finance transactions out of
the shadows and creates the transparency and standardization
that the regulator is looking for."
MacKay added that his conversations with existing trade
repositories have identified a two-tiered process with EMIR
reporting. "The optimal solution with the highest success
rate when reported by the TR is where the trade is matched at
point of trade through a centrally traded platform. A
fragmented process only serves to increase the number of
discrepancies, which ultimately will be costly for clients in
terms of human capital to resolve the breaks and potentially in
fines."