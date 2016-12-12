Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
IHS Markit adds CME Clearing to derivatives netting service
12 December 2016
IHS Markit has added CME Clearing to its netting
synchronisation service from MarkitSERV, the trade processing
platform for OTC derivatives.
The service provides a single source of electronic messages
from multiple clearinghouses to help banks and asset managers
update risk management systems when trades are netted or
compressed at the clearinghouse.
"Netting introduces a new set of post trade events to the
OTC derivatives market and the need for banks and asset
managers to consume netting data from multiple clearinghouses
illustrates the value of MarkitSERV’s central hub
and global network," said Claire Lobo, managing director and
head of business development for MarkitSERV at IHS Markit.
"The workflow and integrations we offer automatically
synchronise bank risk systems when position data change due to
netting, novation, termination or other event in the
derivatives lifecycle."
Clearinghouses net exposures to help firms reduce the
capital and operational costs associated with OTC
derivatives. For CME, the service initially supports
netting of cleared interest rate swaps, basis swaps, forward
rate agreements, overnight index swaps and swaptions.
Sunil Cutinho, CME Clearing's president, added: "MarkitSERV
synchronisation is an important solution for our clients
because it enables straight-through processing of post trade
services like netting, coupon blending, and
compression.
"This also paves the way to deliver further efficiencies and
innovations as we scale out swaption clearing and develop
listed invoice spread trading."
In addition to automating trade booking, firms can also
reconcile all OTC derivatives trades, cleared and uncleared,
with their counterparties and clearinghouses with the data
maintained centrally by MarkitSERV.
The platform can also send regulatory reports to update
trade repositories on behalf of customers.
MarkitSERV introduced netting synchronization with LCH in
November 2015. More than 20 firms are actively using the
functionality.