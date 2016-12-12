IHS Markit adds CME Clearing to derivatives netting service

IHS Markit has added CME Clearing to its netting synchronisation service from MarkitSERV, the trade processing platform for OTC derivatives.

The service provides a single source of electronic messages from multiple clearinghouses to help banks and asset managers update risk management systems when trades are netted or compressed at the clearinghouse.

"Netting introduces a new set of post trade events to the OTC derivatives market and the need for banks and asset managers to consume netting data from multiple clearinghouses illustrates the value of MarkitSERV’s central hub and global network," said Claire Lobo, managing director and head of business development for MarkitSERV at IHS Markit.

"The workflow and integrations we offer automatically synchronise bank risk systems when position data change due to netting, novation, termination or other event in the derivatives lifecycle."

Clearinghouses net exposures to help firms reduce the capital and operational costs associated with OTC derivatives. For CME, the service initially supports netting of cleared interest rate swaps, basis swaps, forward rate agreements, overnight index swaps and swaptions.

Sunil Cutinho, CME Clearing's president, added: "MarkitSERV synchronisation is an important solution for our clients because it enables straight-through processing of post trade services like netting, coupon blending, and compression.

"This also paves the way to deliver further efficiencies and innovations as we scale out swaption clearing and develop listed invoice spread trading."

In addition to automating trade booking, firms can also reconcile all OTC derivatives trades, cleared and uncleared, with their counterparties and clearinghouses with the data maintained centrally by MarkitSERV.

The platform can also send regulatory reports to update trade repositories on behalf of customers.

MarkitSERV introduced netting synchronization with LCH in November 2015. More than 20 firms are actively using the functionality.