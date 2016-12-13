Time to face the facts - opinion

Eight years
after the global financial crisis, the spotlight has well and
truly swung from banks to asset managers. Banks now have to
meet capital requirements, face stress tests every year and, in
Europe at least, they’re not allowed to pay
employees more than 100% of their salary as bonus (200% with
shareholder approval).
The UK
FCA’s review of competition in asset management
made for uncomfortable reading. It is tempting to interpret it
as a clear statement that you’d be mad to ever
invest in active funds; that you would be much better off in
passive funds.
But that
would be a false assumption.
Passive
funds certainly have their place. But active investment
management should and must have a major role in the investment
industry of the future. Indeed, it is vital that active
investment management as a whole reforms itself. If it does, it
will deliver both the long-term returns that ultimate
beneficiaries need and, through the long-term allocation and
stewardship of capital, deliver those returns in ways that have
a strongly positive impact on the economy and
society.
The FCA is
not challenging the validity of active investment management,
but its review is certainly a major challenge to the status
quo. One problem for active management is that the sum of the
active management industry cannot outperform the market over
time. There’s nothing that can be done about
that.
But another
major problem is that a very significant proportion of the
active management industry is part of a capital market chain
that is short-changing both the ultimate providers of capital
and the economy. And something can be done about
that.
The
problems are hard-baked into the current system because of
perverse incentives and excessive intermediation, which leads
to short-termism and a replacement of long-term investment by
trading and speculation. It’s been a very safe
place for the industry to be. Even since the crisis, the
industry’s AuM has doubled. Revenues, profits and
pay have all risen so there has been precious little impetus
for significant change.
The end of
benchmark-hugging
But now the
pressure is rising. The FCA’s review, media
comment and the work of the Transparency Taskforce among other
factors is creating a window of opportunity for change. Active
investment managers who respond appropriately can better serve
beneficiaries, society and their own shareholders.
The
FCA’s proposed prescriptions of stronger
governance and sunlight will hasten the end of active
management that cleaves closely to a benchmark. Frankly, if
what you want is to beat an index by a bit every year
– forget it. You’ll almost certainly be
better off in the long run by just finding the cheapest way of
replicating it.
When
investors, advisers and active managers are solely focussed on
not underperforming the index by too much, perverse effects
ensue.
A manager
that underweights a stock is rewarded with relative
outperformance if that stock underperforms the market. But I am
at a loss to understand why I should paid an active asset
manager to buy shares in companies that it thinks are going to
do badly.