Amundi acquires Pioneer Investments for €3.5bn

Amundi, Europe’s largest
asset manager by AuM, has signed a binding agreement with
UniCredit to acquire Pioneer Investments for an all-cash
consideration of €3,545m. The transaction is expected to
close in the first half of 2017.
As part of the transaction, Amundi will
form a long-term partnership with UniCredit for the
distribution of asset management products.
The acquisition will create the eighth
largest asset manager globally with €1,276bn of
assets.
With the partnership with UniCredit
secured by a 10-year distribution agreement for Italy, Germany
and Austria, the combined entity will be number one in France,
and within the top three in Italy and Austria.
Italy will become Amundi’s
second biggest market, with €160bn AuM, and Milan will
become one of the group’s investment hubs. The
number of staff in Milan will therefore significantly
increase.
The deal will also bolster
Amundi’s leadership in serving retail networks and
improving its customer mix by increasing the proportion of
higher-margin retail customers from 27% currently to 35% post
transaction.
Pioneer and UniCredit retail and private
banking clients will benefit from Amundi services including
Smart Beta, ETF, real and alternative assets, structured and
guaranteed solutions, discretionary asset management, global
fixed income, global equities as well as money market
funds.
The acquisition of Pioneer is expected to
be accretive to Amundi's earnings per share by 30%, taking into
account the full-year effect of synergies and excluding
restructuring costs.
At an acquisition price of €3,545m,
the net tangible equity of Pioneer at the closing of the
transaction will equate to €500m, which is €300m
above regulatory requirements.
The transaction will be financed by
€1.5bn of excess capital, a €1.3bn capital increase
and a €0.6bn of senior and subordinated debt. The rights
issue will be launched by H1 2017 and will be underwritten by
Credit Agricole Group.