UniCredit to raise billions and axe 14,000 jobs in major overhaul

Italy’s UniCredit plans to raise €13bn ($13.8bn) and cut thousands of jobs in an attempt to shore up its financial health and boost profitability by the end of the decade.

At least 14,000 staff will be axed over the next three years (roughly 10% of the workforce), saving €1bn annually while a multi-billion euro rights issue is set to occur before the end of next March.

UniCredit also plans to shed €17.7bn of bad loans by bundling them into securities to be sold to investors.

The target for 2019 is to get the firm's core capital ratio above 12%.5, achieve net profits of €4.7bn (up from €1.5bn in 2015) and to start paying dividends to shareholders again.

"We have developed a pragmatic plan based on conservative assumptions, with tangible and achievable targets, dependent on cost and risk management, levers which are firmly under our own control," said Jean Pierre Mustier, UniCredit’s chief executive.

Shares in UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank, have fallen by 50% over the past twelve months. They climbed 10% on Tuesday as news of the plans emerged.

"We are going to build on our existing competitive advantages such as our unique Western, Central and Eastern European network as well as boosting the benefit of our simple commercial banking model with a fully plugged in CIB, by transforming it further," added Jean Pierre Mustier. "And, we shall capture opportunities whilst keeping a tight rein on risk, execution and costs.

This week UniCredit agreed to sell its asset-management unit Pioneer Investments to France’s Amundi SA for €3.88bn.

However, the bank said it still plans to focus on client asset management activities in Western Europe.

It will also boost cross selling, streamline management, enhance its advisory business and work on product innovation.

UniCredit’s global transaction banking business in the region, which includes its custody business, also remains a key focus.