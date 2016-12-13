Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon to service £5bn UK pension fund
13 December 2016
Collaboration follows UK Government reforms to pool pension fund assets
BNY Mellon has been picked to provide fund accounting,
transfer agency, custody, and trust and depositary services to
the Local Pensions Partnership’s (LPP) £5bn
global equity fund.
The mandate follows reforms to pool the UK’s
local government pension fund assets.
LPP's fund, the first launched by organisation, comprises
the pooled equity assets of the Lancashire County Pension Fund
and London Pensions Fund Authority.
"We launched the LPP as we believed funds must manage all
services together to enable them to benefit from superior
governance and to achieve lower costs and above average
returns," said Bruce Carnaby, head of investment operations at
LPP.
"BNY Mellon’s depositary oversight and
performance reporting capabilities, and its robust approach to
managing the transition of assets to the global equity fund,
made them our preferred custodian when launching our first
tax-transparent pooling vehicle."
"Over the next year we expect to see more UK-based public
sector pension funds collaborating on investment strategies as
they seek to control their costs and take advantage of
opportunities from the new ACS legislation," added Paul
Traynor, international head of pensions and insurance segments
at BNY Mellon.
"In supporting this fund structure, BNY Mellon is providing
a range of solutions that can help pension schemes maintain
their beneficial tax status and transition their assets into
efficient pooling vehicles."