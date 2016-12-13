Free Trial Corporate Access


Natixis' Serge Ekué switches to London for EMEA role

13 December 2016


Ekué has overseen Natixis’ significant expansion of capital market activities in Asia Pacific

French bank Natixis has named Serge Ekué as head of global markets for EMEA.

Ekué has led the Asia Pacific division since 2010, building firm's capital market activities in the region and expanding CIB franchises in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

He will relocate to London and report to Pierre-Henri Denain and Luc François, head of global markets with immediate effect.

Ekué is replacing Denain, who remains chief executive of the firm’s EMEA division. 

"Following his significant success in the Asia Pacific region, we are delighted to welcome Serge to EMEA where his expertise, experience and energy will be vital as we continue to grow our business," said Denain. 

"Serge’s appointment will lead us into the next stage of development for Natixis’ Global Markets, and will support Natixis’ work in London at what is a pivotal period of time, which brings as many opportunities as challenges."
