Natixis' Serge Ekué switches to London for EMEA role
13 December 2016
Ekué has overseen Natixis’ significant expansion of capital market activities in Asia Pacific
French bank Natixis has named Serge Ekué as head of
global markets for EMEA.
Ekué has led the Asia Pacific division since 2010,
building firm's capital market activities in the region and
expanding CIB franchises in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
He will relocate to London and report to Pierre-Henri Denain
and Luc François, head of global markets with immediate
effect.
Ekué is replacing Denain, who remains chief executive
of the firm’s EMEA division.
"Following his significant success in the Asia Pacific
region, we are delighted to welcome Serge to EMEA where his
expertise, experience and energy will be vital as we continue
to grow our business," said Denain.
"Serge’s appointment will lead us into the next
stage of development for Natixis’ Global Markets,
and will support Natixis’ work in London at what
is a pivotal period of time, which brings as many opportunities
as challenges."