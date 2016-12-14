Corporate bond lending revenues climb in 2016

Revenues generated from lending out corporate bonds are 16% ahead of last year’s total with two weeks of 2016 remaining.

Statistics from Markit Securities Finance show that the $657m of revenues generated by the $2.8trn of corporate bonds represents the most lucrative year for the asset class in over five years.

Corporate bonds are now responsible for 8.3% of the total securities lending industry’s revenues; a full percentage point more that last years’ contribution.

"A further dive into the revenue drivers indicates that the extra revenue generated by corporate bond lending so far this year has been entirely driven by better pricing of outstanding loans," said Markit analyst Simon Colvin.

"As the average daily loans across the asset class has fallen by 3% this year to date (ytd) with $141bn of loans outstanding on loan on any given day, the smallest average in over five years."

Fees have more than compensated for this lackluster demand to borrow the asset class, as the weighted average fees commanded by corporate bonds in 2016 so far - 35bps - was 19.3% higher than 2015’s weighted average fee.

Liquid bonds see most activity

Indicators from the Markit Pricing Data’s bond liquidity scores do not seem to indicate that the industry is taking on any material liquidity risk by lending corporate bonds as 95% of the current outstanding corporate bond loans are made out against bonds which score in the top two liquidity buckets.

"The market also appears to be actively steering clear of bonds which all in the two least liquid buckets have a utilisation rate of 0.8% against 5.7% for their peers in the two most liquid buckets," Colvin explains.

Liquid bonds, which earn either of the two highest liquidity scores, are also much more likely to see borrowing activity as 44% of these bonds which sit in lending programs have some outstanding loans.

"The chance that an illiquid (defined by a liquidity score of between 3-5) sees any demand borrow is half that as 22% of these bond now have loans against them."

Market not pricing in liquidity risk

"While the corporate bond securities lending market is overwhelmingly made up of loans made against liquid bonds, we do see evidence that loans made against the less liquid end of the corporate bond market are failing to account for the extra liquidity risk being taken on," added Colvin.

"This trend is evidenced by the fact that the weighted average fees across the $4.8bn of loans made against bonds which score in the two least liquid buckets stands at 25bps."

This puts the average fee across these illiquid bonds materially lower than the 44bps earned by the loans made out to the most liquid bonds and 32bps for those in second most liquid bucket.

One such instrument is Verizon Pennsylvania’s 8.75% note due August 2031 which has $15.3M of outstanding loans at fee of 7bps despite earning the lowest possible liquidity score of 5.