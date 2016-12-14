Corporate bond lending revenues climb in 2016

Revenues generated from lending out corporate bonds are 16%
ahead of last year’s total with two weeks of 2016
remaining.
Statistics from Markit Securities Finance show that the
$657m of revenues generated by the $2.8trn of corporate bonds
represents the most lucrative year for the asset class in over
five years.
Corporate bonds are now responsible for 8.3% of the total
securities lending industry’s revenues; a full
percentage point more that last years’
contribution.
"A further dive into the revenue drivers indicates that the
extra revenue generated by corporate bond lending so far this
year has been entirely driven by better pricing of outstanding
loans," said Markit analyst Simon Colvin.
"As the average daily loans across the asset class has
fallen by 3% this year to date (ytd) with $141bn of loans
outstanding on loan on any given day, the smallest average in
over five years."
Fees have more than compensated for this lackluster demand
to borrow the asset class, as the weighted average fees
commanded by corporate bonds in 2016 so far - 35bps - was 19.3%
higher than 2015’s weighted average fee.
Liquid bonds see most activity
Indicators from the Markit Pricing
Data’s bond liquidity scores do not seem to
indicate that the industry is taking on any material liquidity
risk by lending corporate bonds as 95% of the current
outstanding corporate bond loans are made out against bonds
which score in the top two liquidity buckets.
"The market also appears to be actively steering clear of
bonds which all in the two least liquid buckets have a
utilisation rate of 0.8% against 5.7% for their peers in the
two most liquid buckets," Colvin explains.
Liquid bonds, which earn either of the two highest liquidity
scores, are also much more likely to see borrowing activity as
44% of these bonds which sit in lending programs have some
outstanding loans.
"The chance that an illiquid (defined by a liquidity score
of between 3-5) sees any demand borrow is half that as 22% of
these bond now have loans against them."
Market not pricing in liquidity risk
"While the corporate bond securities lending market is
overwhelmingly made up of loans made against liquid bonds, we
do see evidence that loans made against the less liquid end of
the corporate bond market are failing to account for the extra
liquidity risk being taken on," added Colvin.
"This trend is evidenced by the fact that the weighted
average fees across the $4.8bn of loans made against bonds
which score in the two least liquid buckets stands at
25bps."
This puts the average fee across these illiquid bonds
materially lower than the 44bps earned by the loans made out to
the most liquid bonds and 32bps for those in second most liquid
bucket.
One such instrument is Verizon Pennsylvania’s
8.75% note due August 2031 which has $15.3M of outstanding
loans at fee of 7bps despite earning the lowest possible
liquidity score of 5.