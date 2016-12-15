MEP Kay Swinburne keeps CCP recovery role

Welsh Conservative politician Kay Swinburne will continue to lead the European Parliament’s negotiations on CCP recovery and resolution planning.

A statement on Thursday said Swinburne, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and former Deutsche Bank employee, will retain her position as "co-rapporteur" - the person who presents reports to Parliament.

She has acted as rapporteur on numerous areas for the economic and monetary affairs committee, including studies on MiFID II and securities settlement.

CCPs, short for central counterparties, sit between buyers and sellers in a trade to mitigate the impact of a default.

Nasdaq, Deutsche Borse, London Stock Exchange and CME all own and operate CCPs in Europe.

Each have taken on greater roles post financial crisis and regulators are now focused on the systemic risks CCPs may present to global markets if, for example, one should fail and need bailing out.

The plan is to implement recovery and resolution plans similar to the ones agreed for banks.

Swinburne, who backed the UK's campaign to remain in the European Union ahead of the Brexit vote, thanked colleagues for showing confidence her technical knowledge and putting financial stability ahead of politics.



"If a CCP gets into trouble, the financial turmoil will be global and not confined to one political region like the EU," she added.

"I have been pleased with the progress made at an international level by the FSB and CPMI-IOSCO and intend to ensure that the EU legislation stays in line with it as closely as possible.



"Everyone has agreed that we will work constructively to act swiftly to put in place a legal framework that provides more certainty and stability to the financial system."