MEP Kay Swinburne keeps CCP recovery role
15 December 2016
Swinburne is a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and former Deutsche Bank employee
Welsh Conservative politician Kay Swinburne will continue to
lead the European Parliament’s negotiations on CCP
recovery and resolution planning.
A statement on Thursday said Swinburne, a Member of the
European Parliament (MEP) and former Deutsche Bank employee,
will retain her position as "co-rapporteur" - the person who
presents reports to Parliament.
She has acted as rapporteur on numerous areas for the
economic and monetary affairs committee, including studies on
MiFID II and securities settlement.
CCPs, short for central counterparties, sit between buyers
and sellers in a trade to mitigate the impact of a default.
Nasdaq, Deutsche Borse, London Stock Exchange and CME all
own and operate CCPs in Europe.
Each have taken on greater roles post financial crisis and
regulators are now focused on the systemic risks CCPs may
present to global markets if, for example, one should fail and
need bailing out.
The plan is to implement recovery and resolution plans
similar to the ones agreed for banks.
Swinburne, who backed the UK's campaign to remain in the European Union
ahead of the Brexit vote, thanked colleagues for showing
confidence her technical knowledge and putting financial
stability ahead of politics.
"If a CCP gets into trouble, the financial turmoil will be
global and not confined to one political region like the EU,"
she added.
"I have been pleased with the progress made at an
international level by the FSB and CPMI-IOSCO and intend to
ensure that the EU legislation stays in line with it as closely
as possible.
"Everyone has agreed that we will work constructively to act
swiftly to put in place a legal framework that provides more
certainty and stability to the financial system."