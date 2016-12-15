Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Man Group chief joins Hedge Fund Standards Board
15 December 2016
Hundreds of hedge funds and other institutional investors have backed the HFSB
Luke Ellis, the chief executive of hedge fund manager Man
Group has been named as a trustee of the Hedge Fund Standards
Board (HFSB).
Set-up in 2008, the non-profit trade body aims to improve
hedge fund transparency and governance as well as educating on
topics such as AIFMD and short selling.
Henry Kenner, chief executive of Arrowgrass, a hedge fund
spun out of Deutsche Bank, has also joined the group as a
trustee.
Hundreds of hedge funds and other institutional investors
have backed the HFSB, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management
earlier this year.
The trade organisation is also forming a working group to
study liquid alternatives – which range from hedge
funds in a UCITS wrapper through to less controversial
multi-asset options such as risk parity strategies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Luke and Henry to the board and
appreciate their willingness to serve as trustees," said Dame
Amelia Fawcett, chairman of the HFSB.
"The HFSB will benefit greatly from their global expertise
and perspectives as leading managers and establish good
practices in an increasingly diverse alternative investment
industry."
Ellis added: "The HFSB has a unique role as a platform for
bringing the industry together to solve issues and I look
forward to working with the board on standards and guidance,
particularly in areas which represent an expansion of focus,
such as liquid alternatives."