Finra enforcement chief Brad Bennett to depart
16 December 2016
Susan Schroeder, deputy head of enforcement, named the acting head of enforcement.
Brad Bennett will leave Finra early in 2017 after six years
with the US securities-industry watchdog.
Bennett, Finra's chief of enforcement, has overseen 300
staff in 14 offices across the US investigating potential
violations of rules and securities laws.
Susan Schroeder, deputy head of enforcement, has been
named the acting head of enforcement.
"Brad has guided our enforcement team in collaborating
with other FINRA staff on a number of important investor
protection initiatives, such as the high-risk broker program
and the senior helpline," said Robert Cook, the regulators
president and chief executive.
"I would like to thank Brad for his years of service to
promote investor confidence in the securities markets, and I
wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Susan Axelrod, head of regulatory operations, added: "As a
regulator, Brad’s first priority has always been
to protect investors and the markets, and this is evident by
the quality of cases brought under his leadership, many of
which included meaningful restitution to harmed
customers."
Bennett, who previously worked at Baker Botts, where
he specialized in financial and securities law violations, is
leaving Finra to return to private practice.