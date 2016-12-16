Finra enforcement chief Brad Bennett to depart

Brad Bennett will leave Finra early in 2017 after six years with the US securities-industry watchdog.

Bennett, Finra's chief of enforcement, has overseen 300 staff in 14 offices across the US investigating potential violations of rules and securities laws.

Susan Schroeder, deputy head of enforcement, has been named the acting head of enforcement.

"Brad has guided our enforcement team in collaborating with other FINRA staff on a number of important investor protection initiatives, such as the high-risk broker program and the senior helpline," said Robert Cook, the regulators president and chief executive.

"I would like to thank Brad for his years of service to promote investor confidence in the securities markets, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Susan Axelrod, head of regulatory operations, added: "As a regulator, Brad’s first priority has always been to protect investors and the markets, and this is evident by the quality of cases brought under his leadership, many of which included meaningful restitution to harmed customers."

Bennett, who previously worked at Baker Botts, where he specialized in financial and securities law violations, is leaving Finra to return to private practice.