Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeFinra enforcement chief Brad Bennett to depart
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Finra enforcement chief Brad Bennett to depart

16 December 2016


Susan Schroeder, deputy head of enforcement, named the acting head of enforcement.

Read more: Finra securities brokers

Brad Bennett will leave Finra early in 2017 after six years with the US securities-industry watchdog.

Bennett, Finra's chief of enforcement, has overseen 300 staff in 14 offices across the US investigating potential violations of rules and securities laws.

Susan Schroeder, deputy head of enforcement, has been named the acting head of enforcement.

"Brad has guided our enforcement team in collaborating with other FINRA staff on a number of important investor protection initiatives, such as the high-risk broker program and the senior helpline," said Robert Cook, the regulators president and chief executive.

"I would like to thank Brad for his years of service to promote investor confidence in the securities markets, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors." 

Susan Axelrod, head of regulatory operations, added: "As a regulator, Brad’s first priority has always been to protect investors and the markets, and this is evident by the quality of cases brought under his leadership, many of which included meaningful restitution to harmed customers."

Bennett, who previously worked at Baker Botts, where he specialized in financial and securities law violations, is leaving Finra to return to private practice.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.