BNY Mellon links client assets with Italy's CSD via T2S

BNY Mellon has switched clients’ assets to direct accounts with Italy's CSD Monte Titoli.

The US custodian bank will settle transactions in listed securities, including equities and fixed income, with Monte Titoli using its T2S connection.

T2S, short for Target2-Securities, the European Central Bank project to harmonise Europe’s post trade infrastructure, went live in Italy in September 2015.

BNY Mellon will also provide clients with portfolio servicing activities, including corporate actions, income processing, tax and proxy voting.

Previously the firm settled transaction in the Italian market through sub-custodian services.

"BNY Mellon and its clients will be able to fully benefit from the implementation of T2S using Monte Titoli for the provision of settlement, asset and fiscal services, which will help improve operational efficiency and reduce risk," said Mauro Dognini, Monto Titoli's chief executive.

"This achievement represents a key step in Monte Titoli’s strategy to expand its service offering and client base and confirms its capability to support international clients."

"Our connection to T2S will help us streamline back-office operations and reduce risk by offering our clients direct access to central bank money," added Tom Casteleyn, head of product management for custody, cash and FX at BNY Mellon.

"Our direct accounts with Monte Titoli will enable us to provide clients with deadlines that are closer to market cut-offs, while improving our asset servicing capabilities."

BNY Mellon is using its connection to T2S to become direct to all the major markets in the Eurozone.

It is direct in Germany and the Netherlands and has direct CSD connections in other markets, including the DTCC and Fedwire in the US and CREST in the UK.