BNY Mellon links client assets with Italy's CSD via T2S

BNY Mellon has
switched clients’ assets to direct accounts
with Italy's CSD Monte Titoli.
The US custodian bank will settle
transactions in listed securities, including equities and fixed
income, with Monte Titoli using its T2S
connection.
T2S, short for Target2-Securities, the European Central Bank
project to harmonise Europe’s post trade
infrastructure, went live in Italy in September 2015.
BNY Mellon will also provide clients with portfolio
servicing activities, including corporate actions, income
processing, tax and proxy voting.
Previously the firm settled transaction in the Italian
market through sub-custodian services.
"BNY Mellon and its clients will be able to fully benefit
from the implementation of T2S using Monte Titoli for the
provision of settlement, asset and fiscal services, which will
help improve operational efficiency and reduce risk," said
Mauro Dognini, Monto Titoli's chief executive.
"This achievement represents a key step in Monte
Titoli’s strategy to expand its service offering
and client base and confirms its capability to support
international clients."
"Our connection to T2S will help us streamline back-office
operations and reduce risk by offering our clients direct
access to central bank money," added Tom Casteleyn, head of
product management for custody, cash and FX at BNY
Mellon.
"Our direct accounts with Monte Titoli will enable us to
provide clients with deadlines that are closer to market
cut-offs, while improving our asset servicing
capabilities."
BNY Mellon is using its connection to T2S to become direct
to all the major markets in the Eurozone.
It is direct in Germany and the Netherlands and has direct
CSD connections in other markets, including the DTCC and
Fedwire in the US and CREST in the UK.