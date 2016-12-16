SS&C buys US asset servicing firm Conifer for $88.5m

SS&C Technologies has snapped up Conifer Financial Services, a San-Francisco-based independent provider of asset services, in a deal worth $88.5m.

Conifer has 200 clients worldwide including pensions, endowments, foundations, traditional asset managers and hedge funds.

In a statement, SS&C said the purchase boosts its market position on the West Coast and provides a wider array of services to a growing customer base.

The deal follows on from SS&C's acquisition of Wells Fargo Global Fund Services earlier this month, which added 250 employees serving more than 130 fund relationships in US, UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.

"Conifer shares SS&C’s vision on delivering high quality services to solve real customer problems. We are delighted to add its talented team to our roster," said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer, SS&C Technologies.

"We look forward to leveraging our technology and services to immediately deliver greater value to existing and new clients."

Senior management of Conifer continue to lead the business.

"Joining with SS&C will allow us to accelerate our growth plans and pace of innovation," added Jack McDonald, Conifer’s chief executive.

"SS&C’s innovations in cloud and mobile technology are transforming asset servicing. We look forward to introducing this winning strategy to our customers and new markets."