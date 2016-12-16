Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
SS&C buys US asset servicing firm Conifer for $88.5m
16 December 2016
SS&C Technologies has snapped up Conifer Financial
Services, a San-Francisco-based independent provider of asset
services, in a deal worth $88.5m.
Conifer has 200 clients worldwide including pensions,
endowments, foundations, traditional asset managers and hedge
funds.
In a statement, SS&C said the purchase boosts its market
position on the West Coast and provides a wider array of
services to a growing customer base.
The deal follows on from SS&C's acquisition of Wells
Fargo Global Fund Services earlier this month, which added 250
employees serving more than 130 fund relationships in US, UK,
Singapore and Hong Kong.
"Conifer shares SS&C’s vision on delivering
high quality services to solve real customer problems. We are
delighted to add its talented team to our roster," said Bill
Stone, chairman and chief executive officer, SS&C
Technologies.
"We look forward to leveraging our technology and services
to immediately deliver greater value to existing and new
clients."
Senior management of Conifer continue to lead the
business.
"Joining with SS&C will allow us to accelerate our
growth plans and pace of innovation," added Jack McDonald,
Conifer’s chief executive.
"SS&C’s innovations in cloud and mobile
technology are transforming asset servicing. We look forward to
introducing this winning strategy to our customers and new
markets."