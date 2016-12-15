Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
HSBC to provide custody services to BlackRock in China
15 December 2016
HSBC facilitated BlackRock's application for the first US RQFII license
HSBC has been appointed as the onshore custodian bank for
BlackRock Fund Advisors in China.
The BlackRock unit was granted approval by Chinese
regulators earlier this year to use the Renminbi (RMB) to
directly access China’s onshore securities
market.
It is the first US-based institutional investor to obtain a
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
license.
As BlackRock’s custodian bank in China, HSBC
facilitated its application for the first US RQFII license.
The RQFII program provides global investors with direct
access to invest into China’s capital markets.
In June 2016, China allocated to the United States a
milestone RQFII quota of RMB 250bn, the largest quota globally
outside of Hong Kong.
"This landmark deal reinforces the strategic importance of
U.S.-China commercial relationship as well as the significant
strides made in opening China’s capital markets to
American investors," said Pat Burke, president and chief
executive for HSBC USA.
Cian Burke, group general manager, global head of securities
services for HSBC, added: "The size of the RQFII quota granted
to the United States in June is further evidence of
China’s commitment to accelerating its financial
reforms by giving investors greater access to its markets."