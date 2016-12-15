Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeHSBC to provide custody services to BlackRock in China
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


HSBC to provide custody services to BlackRock in China

15 December 2016


HSBC facilitated BlackRock's application for the first US RQFII license

Read more: BlackRock China HSBC custody RQFII

HSBC has been appointed as the onshore custodian bank for BlackRock Fund Advisors in China.

The BlackRock unit was granted approval by Chinese regulators earlier this year to use the Renminbi (RMB) to directly access China’s onshore securities market.

It is the first US-based institutional investor to obtain a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license.

As BlackRock’s custodian bank in China, HSBC facilitated its application for the first US RQFII license.

The RQFII program provides global investors with direct access to invest into China’s capital markets.

In June 2016, China allocated to the United States a milestone RQFII quota of RMB 250bn, the largest quota globally outside of Hong Kong.

"This landmark deal reinforces the strategic importance of U.S.-China commercial relationship as well as the significant strides made in opening China’s capital markets to American investors," said Pat Burke, president and chief executive for HSBC USA.

Cian Burke, group general manager, global head of securities services for HSBC, added: "The size of the RQFII quota granted to the United States in June is further evidence of China’s commitment to accelerating its financial reforms by giving investors greater access to its markets."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Brexit boost for UK securities lending

  2. Ireland secures €6.8bn investment quota from China

  3. Pension scheme de-risking surges in Q4

  4. Sec lending revenues set for best year since 2012

  5. AM compliance budgets hit peak


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.