HSBC to provide custody services to BlackRock in China

HSBC has been appointed as the onshore custodian bank for BlackRock Fund Advisors in China.

The BlackRock unit was granted approval by Chinese regulators earlier this year to use the Renminbi (RMB) to directly access China’s onshore securities market.

It is the first US-based institutional investor to obtain a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license.

As BlackRock’s custodian bank in China, HSBC facilitated its application for the first US RQFII license.

The RQFII program provides global investors with direct access to invest into China’s capital markets.

In June 2016, China allocated to the United States a milestone RQFII quota of RMB 250bn, the largest quota globally outside of Hong Kong.

"This landmark deal reinforces the strategic importance of U.S.-China commercial relationship as well as the significant strides made in opening China’s capital markets to American investors," said Pat Burke, president and chief executive for HSBC USA.

Cian Burke, group general manager, global head of securities services for HSBC, added: "The size of the RQFII quota granted to the United States in June is further evidence of China’s commitment to accelerating its financial reforms by giving investors greater access to its markets."