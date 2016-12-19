BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

Asset managers will go through a "painful transition" into
2017, according to BNP Paribas Securities
Services’ head of custody & clearing in the
Americas. Bruno Campenon, who relocated from Asia to New
York in 2014 to support the French bank’s US
expansion, expects fund houses to remain under "strong
pressure" over the next twelve months.
"Rising regulatory constraints, decreasing returns and the
growing weight of passive strategies pressure are the main
challenges", he told Global
Investor/ISF. "We anticipate two or three mergers
among the industry’s top 50 asset managers and a
growing recourse to back, middle and front office
outsourcing."
Campenon expects global assets under management (AUM) to
grow by 5% per annum – which was
the average annualised rate from 2008 through
2014 according to The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Growth
stalled in 2015 to just 1%. Mutual funds and Undertakings
for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
should continue to grow more quickly, Campenon reckons, at
around 10%.
In an effort to generate alpha, the house view at BNP
Paribas Securities Services is that there will be an increased
allocations to alternatives, benefitting mainly private equity,
real estate and alternative UCITS, and to a lesser extent,
hedge funds. Fund of hedge funds will face increasing
pressure.
"Meanwhile, Irish and Luxembourg funds should attract more
interest than other domiciles, pushed by cross border
distribution and the passporting uncertainties created by
Brexit," adds Campenon, the former head of BNP Paribas
Securities Services’ Hong Kong branch.
Preparation
"The most important questions clients should be asking
themselves are what investments will add value to their end
customer," he explains. "They will need to draw the line
between commoditised area they can outsource, and added value
services they need to focus on."
Additionally, the BNP Paribas executive expects there will
be more demand for data consolidation across multiple
vendors/providers, for analytical and statistical
purpose. Connectivity will therefore become more of a
generic requirement - one of the value that Distributed Ledger
Technology (DLT) aims at bringing to the industry.
DLT, or blockchain, is one of BNP Paribas Securities
Services’ four key areas of focus for 2017. The
other three being operational efficiency, agility, and
cyber security. "Since mid-2015, DLT has been on
everybody’s mind, but this technology is still in
its infant stage," Campenon explains. " 2017 should bring the
roll-out of many concrete blockchain use cases, which will
deliver cutting edge solutions to post-trade spaces.We are
exploring areas where DLT can brings value and simplicity,
specifically in areas where data distribution and sharing is
key."
Operational efficiency
The firm has also started to integrate robotics solutions,
and continues to focus on system interoperability and around
the clock accessibility to facilitate 'follow the sun'
support. "Our objective is optimising processes, using
the capability to work with robots and artificial intelligence
so that concrete applications in day-to-day life can be
developed," Campenon says. "Some of the ideas already
being explored include enhancing client experience, account
opening and tax processing."