Investment fund assets jumps to €39.4m in Q3 2016
19 December 2016
EFAMA has detailed developments in the worldwide investment fund industry during the third quarter of 2016
Investment fund assets worldwide increased
by 3.5% in the third quarter of 2016 to €39.4trn ($44trn),
according to the European Fund and Asset Management Association
(EFAMA).
Worldwide net cash inflows increased to
€437bn, up from €207bn in the second quarter of 2016.
Net sales amounted to €171bn in Europe, compared to
€84bn in the US.
Long-term funds (excluding money market
funds) recorded net sales of €394bn, compared to
€218bn in Q2 2016. Equity funds recorded net inflows of
€42bn, more than compensating for €17bn of net
outflows in the previous quarter.
Bond funds posted net sales of
€235bn, up from €131bn in Q2. Net sales of
balanced/mixed funds registered net sales of €61bn, up
from €58bn in the previous quarter.
Money market funds saw a reversal in
flows, increasing from net outflows of €11bn in Q2 to
€44bn in Q3.
Assets of equity funds and bond funds
represented 39% and 22%, respectively, of all investment fund
assets worldwide. Of the remaining assets, money market funds
represented 12% and the asset share of balanced/mixed funds was
18%.
The market share of the ten largest
countries/regions in the global market were: the US (46.9%),
Europe (33.8%), Australia (3.8%), Japan (3.6%), Brazil (3.5%),
Canada (3%), China (2.9%), Korea (1%), India (0.5%) and South
Africa (0.4%).