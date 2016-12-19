Free Trial Corporate Access


Investment fund assets jumps to €39.4m in Q3 2016

19 December 2016


EFAMA has detailed developments in the worldwide investment fund industry during the third quarter of 2016

Investment fund assets worldwide increased by 3.5% in the third quarter of 2016 to €39.4trn ($44trn), according to the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA).

Worldwide net cash inflows increased to €437bn, up from €207bn in the second quarter of 2016. Net sales amounted to €171bn in Europe, compared to €84bn in the US.

Long-term funds (excluding money market funds) recorded net sales of €394bn, compared to €218bn in Q2 2016. Equity funds recorded net inflows of €42bn, more than compensating for €17bn of net outflows in the previous quarter.

Bond funds posted net sales of €235bn, up from €131bn in Q2. Net sales of balanced/mixed funds registered net sales of €61bn, up from €58bn in the previous quarter.

Money market funds saw a reversal in flows, increasing from net outflows of €11bn in Q2 to €44bn in Q3.

Assets of equity funds and bond funds represented 39% and 22%, respectively, of all investment fund assets worldwide. Of the remaining assets, money market funds represented 12% and the asset share of balanced/mixed funds was 18%.

The market share of the ten largest countries/regions in the global market were: the US (46.9%), Europe (33.8%), Australia (3.8%), Japan (3.6%), Brazil (3.5%), Canada (3%), China (2.9%), Korea (1%), India (0.5%) and South Africa (0.4%). 
