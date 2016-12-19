Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
HSBC appoints global head of data and digital
19 December 2016
HSBC 12-year veteran Paul Clark will start in the newly created role in the new year
HBSC has appointed Paul Clark as the head
of global data and digital for its securities services (HSS)
business, effective January 1 2017.
Clark will be based in London and will
report to John Van Verre, global head of custody, HSS.
This is a newly created role that combines
the existing activities of the head of eCommerce with new
initiatives in the data and digital space. Clark will represent
HSS and liaise with his peers in the global banking and markets
division, and Group data and digital initiatives.
Clark joined the bank back in 2004,
working in HSS for 12 years in various roles, including leading
the HSS middle office programme throughout its five-year
implementation.
He is currently the global head of product
change for HSS investment operations, covering areas including
middle office, unit linked administration, data provision,
securities lending, collateral management, asset servicing and
over-the-counter (OTC) derivative pricing.
Prior to HSBC, Clark held various business
change related roles in the National Australia Bank, based in
Melbourne, and at Gartmore Fund Managers, in London.