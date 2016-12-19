HSBC appoints global head of data and digital

HBSC has appointed Paul Clark as the head of global data and digital for its securities services (HSS) business, effective January 1 2017.

Clark will be based in London and will report to John Van Verre, global head of custody, HSS.

This is a newly created role that combines the existing activities of the head of eCommerce with new initiatives in the data and digital space. Clark will represent HSS and liaise with his peers in the global banking and markets division, and Group data and digital initiatives.

Clark joined the bank back in 2004, working in HSS for 12 years in various roles, including leading the HSS middle office programme throughout its five-year implementation.

He is currently the global head of product change for HSS investment operations, covering areas including middle office, unit linked administration, data provision, securities lending, collateral management, asset servicing and over-the-counter (OTC) derivative pricing.

Prior to HSBC, Clark held various business change related roles in the National Australia Bank, based in Melbourne, and at Gartmore Fund Managers, in London.