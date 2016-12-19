Russia-China forge ahead with capital market connections

A pair of businesses owned by the Shanghai Stock Exchange will be responsible for distributing Russian market data to investors in mainland China.

China Investment Information Services (CISS) and SEE InfoNet, both owned by China’s oldest bourse, will supply information on equities, bonds, FX, futures and options after a deal was signed this week.

The data will be sent via Moscow Exchange, Russia’s top trading venue, which is attempting to attract a greater number of Chinese investors to its capital market.

"Development of links with Chinese financial market as well as our business with market data are the strategic priorities for Moscow Exchange," said Igor Marich, managing director, at MOEX.

Other trading venues in China, including the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX), have building bridges with Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD) is close to launching a bond trading link with China after signing an MoU earlier in this year with the China Central Depository and Clearing (CCDC).

"We believe in the huge investment potential of this market," Eddie Astanin, chairman of the NSD said at the time.

"Russian companies are interested in attracting Chinese capital for their commercial purposes and we know that Chinese investors are now operating in the Russian financial market via Western intermediaries.

"Our idea is to make this more straightforward and faster by establishing the link directly between us."