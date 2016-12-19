Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Russia-China forge ahead with capital market connections
19 December 2016
Moscow is attempting to attract a greater number of Chinese investors to its capital market
A pair of businesses owned by the Shanghai Stock Exchange
will be responsible for distributing Russian market data to
investors in mainland China.
China Investment Information Services (CISS) and SEE
InfoNet, both owned by China’s oldest bourse, will
supply information on equities, bonds, FX, futures and options
after a deal was signed this week.
The data will be sent via Moscow Exchange,
Russia’s top trading venue, which is attempting to
attract a greater number of Chinese investors to its capital
market.
"Development of links with Chinese financial market as well
as our business with market data are the strategic priorities
for Moscow Exchange," said Igor Marich, managing director, at
MOEX.
Other trading venues in China, including the China Financial
Futures Exchange (CFFEX), have building bridges with
Russia.
Meanwhile, Russia’s National Settlement
Depository (NSD) is close to launching a bond trading link with
China after signing an MoU earlier in this year with the China
Central Depository and Clearing (CCDC).
"We believe in the huge investment potential of this
market," Eddie Astanin, chairman of the NSD said at the
time.
"Russian companies are interested in attracting Chinese
capital for their commercial purposes and we know that Chinese
investors are now operating in the Russian financial market via
Western intermediaries.
"Our idea is to make this more straightforward and faster by
establishing the link directly between us."