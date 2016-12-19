Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Euroclear and Paxos pilot blockchain gold settlement
19 December 2016
Recent pilot included key players in the London bullion market
Post-trade giant Euroclear and blockchain firm Paxos have
completed the first pilot for Euroclear Bankchain, the new
blockchain settlement service for London bullion.
Over 600 over-the-counter (OTC) test trades were settled on
the platform over the course of a recent two-week pilot.
Scotiabank, SocGen, Citi, MKS PAMP Group and INTL FCStone
were all involved.
Each firm is part of the advisory group working on the
roll-out of the new service, due to go live in 2017.
The system aims to minimise gold settlement risk using
blockchain technology, leading to a reduced capital charge and
reduced balance sheet constraints.
"The pilot has been very useful in helping us further refine
the Bankchain platform," said Seth Phillips, Bankchain product
director at Paxos.
"The level of engagement from market participants was
extensive and they were excited by settlements enabled on a
real blockchain for the first time and to see how quickly their
feedback could be incorporated into the platform."
Angus Scott, director, product strategy and innovation at
Euroclear added: "This is a real first step in bringing a new
settlement capability to the London bullion market that will
help lower risk and simplify the post-trade process."
Another market simulation will run early next year in
preparation for a production launch later in 2017.