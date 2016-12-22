Cross-border EU fund vehicles boom

There
has been a mixed response from investors to recent European
fund vehicle launches, with investors in many countries
retaining a bias towards buying domestically-domiciled
products.
The
structure generating the most excitement in the UK is the
Authorised Contractual Scheme (ACS), which brings the UK into
line with the tax advantages offered in Luxembourg and Dublin
in so-called tax-transparent funds.
A
Northern Trust survey of UK-based finance professionals found
that around half expected the value of UK ACS funds under
management to exceed £250bn by next year, with almost a
quarter predicting that as much as £500bn could be
invested by the end of 2017.
A
spokesperson for the Investment Association says there is
growing interest in this structure, most notably from the
pensions sector as an alternative to master trust funds and as
a pooling vehicle for local government pension schemes, with
the 89 schemes in England and Wales set to merge into six super
funds in the next few years.
As
of the end of October, 78 ACS funds had been authorised by the
FCA. There is potential for very large assets levels to be
gathered once the market has adjusted to what the structure
offers, suggests Calisan, adding that apart from tax benefits,
the ACS also offers a wide range of transparency advantages
across fund rationalisation, regulatory reporting and
distribution.
BNP
Paribas Investment Partners head of external distribution UK
Mike Woolley says the vehicle has proved to be more popular
with charities and pension funds than with private investors
"for whom the administrative requirements have posed
challenges".
However,
HSBC head of tax product securities services Ed Turner says
this is not indicative of failure in the vehicle’s
design.
Uncertainty
in the UK fund market as a result of Brexit means the
government’s plan to create an ideal UCITS
master-feeder structure has taken a blow, continues
Turner.
"Those
asset managers previously looking at the ACS for UCITS
master-feeder structures for cross-border distribution may now
be forced to instead look at similar vehicles in Europe. That
said, without the ACS local government pension scheme and UK
life company assets would be flowing offshore."
In
a separate move by the UK, in June the Treasury published a
response to feedback on its July 2015 proposals to amend UK
limited partnership law, with the intention that the changes
would be fully operational within a year. The objective is to
promote the UK limited partnership as a market standard
structure for European private funds and maintain and enhance
the UK as a competitive fund domicile.
According
to Sascha Calisan, head of fund distribution support at
Northern Trust, this vehicle has the potential to help the UK
make up ground on Ireland and Luxembourg as an international
funds base, particularly in the private market investment
space.
"The
partnership structure is more recognised in the US than in the
mainstream European financial centres, but there will always be
a good use for the structure, particularly for institutional or
more sophisticated investors," she says. "With appropriate
government support, it will provide a flexible and transparent
alternative to existing vehicles."