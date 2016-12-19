Free Trial Corporate Access


AxiomSL names Olivier Kamoun as chief product officer

19 December 2016


Kamoun has led the development of AxiomSL’s presence across Asia

Read more: AxoimSL reporting

Regulatory reporting and risk management firm AxiomSL has appointed Olivier Kamoun as its global chief product officer.

For the past five years, Kamoun has led the development of AxiomSL’s growth in Asia, which has progressed from a start-up to multi-country regional presence.

Previously he was the founder of a trading and market risk consultancy and also the founder of a hedge fund focused on commodities, currencies and interest rate derivatives.

He will now be responsible for driving the overall product innovation and strategy of the AxiomSL's product suite.

"Our goal is to continue to provide greater value for our customers by driving further innovation with new products and standardisation in our existing core offerings." said Alex Tsigutkin, AxiomSL's chief executive, commenting on the appointment.

In a statement, Kamoun added: "In this dynamic business environment where rules are becoming more complex and time critical projects involving data management, finance, risk management and new regulatory regimes are increasing, it is critical to deliver a state of the art technology-led transformation strategy.

"I am a true believer that technology solutions should adapt seamlessly to customer’s demands as senior management needs to act quickly to the constant state of change."

AxiomSL’s regulatory platform covers reporting for Dodd Frank, FATCA/CRS, EMIR, MiFID, MAS.

The firm is also building a solution for the Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR), set to enter into force in 2018.
