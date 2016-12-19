Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
AxiomSL names Olivier Kamoun as chief product officer
19 December 2016
Kamoun has led the development of AxiomSL’s presence across Asia
reporting and risk management firm AxiomSL has appointed
Olivier Kamoun as its global chief product officer.
For the past
five years, Kamoun has led the development of
AxiomSL’s growth in Asia, which has progressed
from a start-up to multi-country regional presence.
Previously he
was the founder of a trading and market risk consultancy and
also the founder of a hedge fund focused on commodities,
currencies and interest rate derivatives.
He will now be
responsible for driving the overall product innovation and
strategy of the AxiomSL's product suite.
"Our goal is to
continue to provide greater value for our customers by driving
further innovation with new products and standardisation in our
existing core offerings." said Alex Tsigutkin, AxiomSL's chief
executive, commenting on the appointment.
In a statement,
Kamoun added: "In this dynamic business environment where rules
are becoming more complex and time critical projects involving
data management, finance, risk management and new regulatory
regimes are increasing, it is critical to deliver a state of
the art technology-led transformation strategy.
"I am a true believer
that technology solutions should adapt seamlessly to
customer’s demands as senior management needs to
act quickly to the constant state of change."
AxiomSL’s
regulatory platform covers reporting for Dodd Frank, FATCA/CRS,
EMIR, MiFID, MAS.
The firm is also
building a solution for the Securities Finance Transaction
Regulation (SFTR), set to enter into force in 2018.