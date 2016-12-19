Triad Securities adds prime brokerage veteran to its ranks

Triad Securities has hired former J.P. Morgan executive Tom Landsbergen as director of prime brokerage sales.

Boston-based Landsbergen has over two decades of industry experience and led prime brokerage sales and client service for J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns in New England and Canada for 16 years.

Prior to that, he held various positions with the prime brokerage platforms of Furman Selz/ING Barings.

He also has extensive experience assisting clients on financing, clearing, recruiting, marketing, service provider selection, investor relations, and treasury functions.

"I am excited to join Triad," said Landsbergen. "With its client-focused offerings and commitment to service, Triad is a great place for many prime brokerage clients."

Triad operates as an introducing broker, offering clearing, stock loan and margin financing to small and medium hedge funds, family offices, RIAs and professional traders.