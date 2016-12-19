Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Triad Securities adds prime brokerage veteran to its ranks
19 December 2016
Tom Landsbergen has previously led prime brokerage sales for J.P. Morgan in Canada
Triad Securities has hired former J.P. Morgan executive Tom
Landsbergen as director of prime brokerage sales.
Boston-based Landsbergen has over two decades of industry
experience and led prime brokerage sales and client service for
J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns in New England and Canada for 16
years.
Prior to that, he held various positions with the prime
brokerage platforms of Furman Selz/ING Barings.
He also has extensive experience assisting clients on
financing, clearing, recruiting, marketing, service provider
selection, investor relations, and treasury functions.
"I am excited to join Triad," said Landsbergen. "With its
client-focused offerings and commitment to service, Triad is a
great place for many prime brokerage clients."
Triad operates as an introducing broker, offering clearing,
stock loan and margin financing to small and medium hedge
funds, family offices, RIAs and professional traders.