Euronext in talks to buy French clearing unit from LSE

Euronext is in talks to buy the French clearing arm of the
London Stock Exchange, a move which potentially eases
competition concerns from regulators over the LSE's tie-up with
Deutsche Borse.
A joint statement both sets of exchanges confirmed on
Tuesday that talks had taken place with Euronext to
offload LCH SA (Clearnet), the Paris-based clearing
subsidiary.
Euronext confirmed separately it was in exclusive talks to
acquire the business, adding that there is
no certainty the discussions will lead to a
deal.
The unit is part of the LSE’s wider LCH
clearing operation and acts as a central counterparty (CCP),
clearing derivatives with French banks, such as BNP Paribas and
SocGen.
Both exchanges said in late September they are prepared to
sell French clearing house.
Such a sale could soothe concerns from European competition
watchdogs, currently investigating the Deutsche Borse/LSE
tie-up which would create a powerhouse of stock and bond
trading and post-trade services.
Regulators are understood to want more customer choice in
the clearing of financial derivatives - an area which a
combined LSE and Deutsche Borse entity would dominate if a
merger went ahead.
There are also fears that a reduction of competition in
clearing is a potential source of risk systemic risk given the
essential role clearing houses now play post-financial
crisis.
"Any potential sale of LCH.Clearnet SA would be subject to
the review and approval by the European Commission," Deutsche
Borse officials wrote in a statement on Tuesday.
LSE added: "There can be no certainty that this will lead to
any transaction or as to the terms upon which any transaction
might proceed."
Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Brussels,
Portugal and the Netherlands, has already made plans to boost
its market share in clearing and settlement.
Earlier this year the firm acquired a 20% stake in EuroCCP,
the leading CCP for pan-European equity markets, for
€14m.