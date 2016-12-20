HKEX derivatives records offset by LME declines

Investors traded a record number of futures contracts via
Hong Kong’s bourse in the first eleven months of
this year, although the exchange’s commodities arm
LME saw volumes slide.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) statistics show 80.9
million futures contracts occurred between January and November
- a new record and 10% up on last year.
That included over 30 million Hang Seng futures, levels
not seen since 2011.
Trading of options contracts also reached new highs,
including 18.6 million on the H-shares Index, higher than the
15 million seen in 2015.
HKEX ranks 6th globally notional in derivatives
turnover, behind the likes of CME, Korea Exchange,
India’s stock exchange and Japan.
However, the group’s commodities arm LME,
acquired in 2012, saw volumes decline 7%.
The business handled an average daily volume of 621,791 lots
from January to November, down from the 670,189 seen last
year.
Copper and aluminum contacts saw steep declines, nickel and
lead volumes were also weaker.
LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial
metals, has been criticised recently by certain market
participants for charging high fees.
In response, the exhange has frozen trading and clearing
fees for 2017 and will also waive a usage license fee for
physical market participants.
The unit’s pre-tax earnings fell 19% to HK$513m
($66m) in the six months to June – the second
consecutive decline over the half-year period.
An extended commodity price slump, which has dragged on for
over 18 months, has also dampened trading volumes.
Earlier this week, HKEX chief executive Charlies Li admitted
that 2016 "had not been easy".
He added: "Lots has been said about Hong Kong being an
unlikely commodity market, but we purchased LME and we are on
our way to expand from that.
"We are also preparing to establish a commodities trading
platform in Qianhai, Shenzhen."