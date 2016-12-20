Free Trial Corporate Access


Fomer SocGen CIB exec Spentzos joins securities finance consultancy

20 December 2016


New consultancy helps firms with ETF strategy and provides securities lending and borrowing advice

Read more: Spentzos consulting Andrew Jamieson

George Spentzos has joined Warriston Place Advisors, the new advisory firm launched by securities finance veteran Andrew Jamieson.

Spentzos, a board member at LNG Capital, joins Warriston as a senior consultant.

Most recently, he was a managing director at SocGen CIB, based in London. 

Prior to that, Spentzos ran the fixed income advisory group at Credaris, a UK-based asset manager.

He has also worked at at Brevan Howard Asset Management as head of structured credit and began his financial career at Nomura where he traded credit derivatives and corporate bonds.

Andrew Jamieson, the former head of broker broker-dealer & market-maker relationships at BlackRock’s iShares ETF division, launched Warriston earlier his year.

He describes the new venture as a multi-discipline strategy & implementation advisory.

It is already helping a handful of clients and focuses on ETF strategy, securities lending and borrowing advice as well as helping firms navigate the significant re-pricing trend occurring across the prime brokerage space.

Peer analysis, network building, strategy & implementation and marketing are some of the services on offer by the business.
