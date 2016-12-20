Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Fomer SocGen CIB exec Spentzos joins securities finance consultancy
20 December 2016
New consultancy helps firms with ETF strategy and provides securities lending and borrowing advice
George Spentzos has joined Warriston Place Advisors, the new
advisory firm launched by securities finance veteran Andrew
Jamieson.
Spentzos, a board member at LNG Capital, joins Warriston as
a senior consultant.
Most recently, he was a managing director at SocGen CIB,
based in London.
Prior to that, Spentzos ran the fixed income advisory group
at Credaris, a UK-based asset manager.
He has also worked at at Brevan Howard Asset Management as
head of structured credit and began his financial career at
Nomura where he traded credit derivatives and corporate
bonds.
Andrew Jamieson, the former head of broker broker-dealer
& market-maker relationships at BlackRock’s
iShares ETF division, launched Warriston earlier his year.
He describes the new venture as a multi-discipline strategy
& implementation advisory.
It is already helping a handful of clients and focuses on
ETF strategy, securities lending and borrowing advice as well
as helping firms navigate the significant re-pricing trend
occurring across the prime brokerage space.
Peer analysis, network building, strategy &
implementation and marketing are some of the services on offer
by the business.