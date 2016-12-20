Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
AM compliance budgets hit peak
20 December 2016
PwC's 2016 survey of global chief compliance officers (CCOs) reveal changing business models, regulatory scrutiny and cost cutting are impacting the hiring habits of asset management firms
Changing business models, regulatory
scrutiny and cost cutting are impacting the hiring habits of
asset management firms, according to PwC’s 2016
survey of global chief compliance officers (CCOs).
Asset managers are further centralising
their global compliance functions in order to bring consistency
and efficiency on the back of increasing pressure from both
local and global regulators.
66% of survey respondents said staff
retention is a problem and will continue to drive up the cost
of hiring compliance staff.
The sector has seen increasing compliance
budgets since the financial crisis but half of the CCOs
interviewed said their budget has reached a peak, reflecting
cost pressures in the industry.
Such stalling in budget means that
compliance functions are re-evaluating the skillset they need,
as regulators deal with MiFID II and contingency planning for
Brexit.
As a result, one third of the CCOs
surveyed by PwC say they are hiring compliance staff from the
sell-side, who they feel are better able to challenge and
oversee the necessary changes in the business.
"We continue to see global compliance
functions evolve in response to ever increasing regulatory
demands," said Amanda Rowland, asset management regulation
partner at PwC.
"These demands, coupled with the current
cost pressure in the sector mean we are likely to see ever
greater focus on strategic and innovative change to the way
global compliance functions operate in the future."