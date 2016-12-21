Free Trial Corporate Access


Brexit boost for UK securities lending

21 December 2016


UK has generated over $35m more revenues than the full year 2015

Uncertainty surrounding Britain’s vote to leave the EU has boosted UK securities lending revenues.

Data from IHS Markit shows short selling in UK equities has surged to a multi-year high since the referendum vote back in June.

This has put more money in the pockets of asset managers and pension funds lending out their stocks to short sellers, such as hedge funds, for a fee.

"The UK has generated over $35m more revenues for the year to 20 December than the full year 2015 tally which puts it on track to generate 27% more revenues for the year," said analyst Simon Colvin.

"These dynamics show no signs of slowing down heading into 2017 as the current average demand to borrow constituents of the FTSE 350 index stands at 2.3% of shares outstanding, the highest in over two years."

In the immediate aftermath of the vote, securities finance specialist DataLend (part of EquiLend) said the biggest impact Brexit had in the equity securities lending market was to UK financial services firms, particularly banks and real estate companies.

According to IHS Markit, the jump in UK equity volatility has also boosted the profitability of UK scrip dividend trades where investors take advantage of the built in optionality offered when companies give investors the option to receive payments in either cash or shares. 

Overall, Brexit helped to offset a $115m revenue drop for European securities lending as a whole this year.

The fall has been caused by a fall in German securities lending revenues  after authorities challenged the legality of dividend arbitrage trades and pushed to end the practice.
