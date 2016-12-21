Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Brexit boost for UK securities lending
21 December 2016
UK has generated over $35m more revenues than the full year 2015
Uncertainty surrounding Britain’s vote to leave
the EU has boosted UK securities lending revenues.
Data from IHS Markit shows short selling in UK equities has
surged to a multi-year high since the referendum vote back in
June.
This has put more money in the pockets of asset managers and
pension funds lending out their stocks to short sellers, such
as hedge funds, for a fee.
"The UK has generated over $35m more revenues for the year
to 20 December than the full year 2015 tally which puts it on
track to generate 27% more revenues for the year," said analyst
Simon Colvin.
"These dynamics show no signs of slowing down heading into
2017 as the current average demand to borrow constituents of
the FTSE 350 index stands at 2.3% of shares outstanding, the
highest in over two years."
In the immediate aftermath of the vote, securities finance
specialist DataLend (part of EquiLend) said the biggest impact
Brexit had in the equity securities lending market was to UK
financial services firms, particularly banks and real estate
companies.
According to IHS Markit, the jump in UK equity volatility
has also boosted the profitability of UK scrip dividend trades
where investors take advantage of the built in optionality
offered when companies give investors the option to receive
payments in either cash or shares.
Overall, Brexit helped to offset a $115m revenue drop for
European securities lending as a whole this year.
The fall has been caused by a fall in German securities
lending revenues after authorities challenged the
legality of dividend arbitrage trades and pushed to end the
practice.