Pension scheme de-risking surges in Q4

Pension scheme de-risking has bounced back in late 2016
after an extremely slow first half to the year.
Market conditions have been challenging all year for defined
benefit pension scheme buyouts but there has been a "flurry of
late deals closing this quarter," according to Ruth Ward,
senior consultant at JLT Employee Benefits (JLT).
In the first half of the year only just over £3bn of
buyout deals were signed and no longevity swap deals were
completed, which had been increasing steadily 2009-14,
according to its latest buyout market watch report.
The report anticipates that transactions in 2016 will be
short of the 2014 and 2015 totals, £13.2bn and
£12.4bn respectively. However, when late deals are added
in - including AEGON's £6bn Rothesay Life and
£3bn to Legal & General - deployed insurer capacity
will not look dissimilar.
The price of buyouts is linked to interest rates - buyouts
become cheaper when rates increase. A scheme's liabilities
(future pension payments) decrease when interest rates
increase. While the assets side would also be hit it would
typically go down less than liabilities so overall the buyout
becomes cheaper.
Ward added: "There is no guarantee that the position will
look better in future and, even if it does, it may prove more
difficult to get a quotation and execute a transaction. In
practice, this is likely to mean that trustees for all but the
smallest schemes insure their schemes’ pensioner
liabilities, or subsets of these, in the first instance, and
cover more members at a later date."
Ward says some schemes are deferring buying in some or all
of their liabilities until yields rise. However, schemes need
to weigh the risk of waiting for yields to rise and liabilities
decrease further against the risk of delaying and seeing a deal
fail to materialise.
"We are aware of plenty of cases where schemes have been
ready to complete a buy-in or buyout but have delayed in the
expectation of an improvement in pricing which has just not
materialised," said Ward. Further, in some cases it is not
obvious how the price will change as yields rise.
The largest completed deals so far in 2016 are the
£1.1bn buyout of the Vickers Group Pension Scheme with
Legal & General, the Electricity Supply Pension
Scheme’s £1bn longevity swap with Abbey
Life, and Aon’s Retirement Plan’s
£900m buy-in with PIC.
"This time last year there was a lot of speculation that
Solvency II would have a big impact on non-pensioner
liabilities, but many buyout deals [covering both current and
deferred pensioners] have still gone ahead including
L&G’s recent £1.1bn transaction," she
said.
Small buyouts
The JLT report emphasised that there is a widespread
misconception that low interest rates prevent pension
buy-ins/buy-outs.
In contrast, JLT has seen a number of schemes seize the
opportunity to transact on buy-in/buyout terms over the last
few weeks. JLT found that even very small pension schemes of
less than £1m have managed to obtain quotations and
transact in H2 2016.