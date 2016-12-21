Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
EBA targets commodity derivatives
21 December 2016
The European Banking Authority has requested details from asset managers regarding their use of commodity-related options, futures and swaps
The European Banking Authority has
detailed its plan to increase its oversight of fund managers
using commodity derivatives, the latest regulatory intervention
in the commodities market.
The regulator, an agency of the European
Union, issued instructions this week calling for specific
details from fund managers using commodity-related options,
futures and swaps.
It forms part of the
watchdog’s new prudential regime for investment
companies, aimed at firms not deemed "systemic and
bank-like".
The first two parts of the data collection
focus on general and financial information. The other
three areas aim at gathering information on regulatory
capital, liquidity and large exposures.
EBA officials said they are "mindful of
the burden" for the institutions that participate.
As a result, the data collection will
be carried out on a "best effort basis" with
a limited number of variables to be filled out.
Templates have been designed to take into
account the specificities each firm, including the fact that
some firms are not currently prudentially regulated.
Instructions will be published on the EBA
website and circulated to regulators.
Firms have to submit completed
templates to their national authority by 20 February
2017.
Companies that are not currently regulated
can submit the data directly to the EBA, the authority said in
its statement.
The move is part of a broader regulatory
effort to improve regulatory scrutiny of the commodities
markets.
The European Commission signed off at the
start of the month the last remaining parts of MIFID II just 13
months before the controversial trading reforms are set to take
effect across Europe.
The Commission adopted the last remaining
regulatory technical standards -- for position limits and
commodity derivatives trading for non-financial firms
– on 1 December.