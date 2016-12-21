Ireland secures €6.8bn investment quota from China

Ireland has been granted a RMB50bn
(€6.8bn) investment quota by the Bank of China under the
country’s Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (RQFII) programme.
The quota will allow Irish-domiciled funds
to purchase securities in local Chinese markets using renminbi
as the currency.
The announcement follows the Irish
government’s decision to engage with Chinese
authorities regarding the provision of such a quota.
"The decision by Chinese authorities to
allocate an RQFII quota to Ireland will serve to further
support the economic and financial linkages between Ireland and
China," said Philip Lane, governor of the Central Bank of
Ireland.
With regards to the process for asset
managers, Pat Lardner, chief executive of Irish Funds,
explained to Global Investor/ISF:
"To enter China’s stock
market, RQFII applicants are subject to approvals by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and State
Administration for Foreign Exchange (SAFE). They typically do
this with the assistance of their custodian."
Asset managers can start the process
immediately. Lardner added: "We understand that it takes around
two to three months for RQFII license approval by the CSRC, and
another one to two months for RQFII quota approval/filling by
the SAFE."
Further, the Central Bank of Ireland is
now able to accept applications from Irish domiciled UCITS and
AIFS to invest through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
programme. These asset managers therefore can access the
Chinese market through the Irish central bank, as opposed to
liaising with China directly.
This marks the latest addition to the
existing Hong-Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect which Irish funds
were granted access to in 2015.
The RQFII quota and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong
Stock Connect programme are both "important routes into the
market," according to Lardner.
He added: "Stock Connect operates at a
market level where flow is not allocated to individual
participants while RQFII is a quota system where individual
firms are allocated quota."
When deciding over which method to use
over the other, Lardner explains: "RQFII can invest in all of
the listed stocks in both Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets,
and also can participate in IPO, right issues and all the
corporate action events."
He added: "Furthermore, RQFII can invest
in mutual funds, SMA, ABS, bonds, and index futures etc."
The two developments will strengthen
Ireland’s position as the third largest global
funds centre, while the European location of choice for ETFs
will also be bolstered in advance of possible index inclusions
for Chinese shares.
"As the home of 4.9% of global fund assets
and 14.6% of European fund assets Ireland will continue to
provide vital connections between managers and investors from
around the globe," said Lardner.