Hong Kong tests short position reporting service
20 December 2016
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will run a pilot test on the short test reporting service from 11 January to 10 March 2017
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commissions (SCF)
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures
Commission (SCF) will run a pilot test of the Short Position
Reporting Service from 11 January to 10 March 2017,
in order to facilitate market participants’
preparations for the expanded short position reporting
requirements.
With effect from March 2015, reporting
will be required for reportable short positions in all
designated securities eligible for short selling, specified by
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
SCF reminded market participants in a
release on 30 September to ensure that they have systems
and procedures in place to comply with the new
requirements.
South Korea
South Korea’s financial
regulator unveiled a set of tougher measures on short selling last
month. Stocks with a sudden and abnormal increase of short-sale
transactions will be classified as so-called "overheated
stocks" and will be banned from further short-selling on the
following day.
KRX, South Korea’s exchange,
will designate overheated stocks at market close to prohibit
short selling during the next day’s trading
session.
Deadlines for reporting and disclose of
short positions will also be shortened from the current T+3
days to T+2 days, according to a statement from the Financial
Services Commission (FSC).
It is expected that the changes will come
into force in early 2017 along with heftier fines for those
that breach the rules.
The FSC’s moves follows heavy
losses for investors of Hanmi Pharmaceutical due to massive
short-selling before the company disclosed on September 30 that
is contract with Boehringer Ingelheim broke down.
At the time of the global financial
crisis, South Korea banned all short selling. The ban was
lifted for most companies in June 2009 and restrictions on
financial stocks were loosened in 2013.