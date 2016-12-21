BNP Paribas SS appoints new Europe head of sales

BNP Paribas Securities Services has appointed Emma Crabtree as head of sales for continental Europe.

Crabtree joins from RBC, where she spent 19 years, most recently as managing director for global client coverage and global segment head for asset managers.

Based in London, Crabtree will report to Alvaro Camunas, global head of sales and global relationship management.

Crabtree will be responsible for driving new sales and strategic opportunities in continental Europe and overseeing the regional sales teams.