Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNP Paribas SS appoints new Europe head of sales
21 December 2016
Emma Crabtree spent 19 years at RBC
Read more:
BNP Paribas
RBC
Alvaro Camunas
BNP Paribas Securities Services has
appointed Emma Crabtree as head of sales for continental
Europe.
Crabtree joins from RBC, where she spent
19 years, most recently as managing director for global client
coverage and global segment head for asset managers.
Based in London, Crabtree will report to
Alvaro Camunas, global head of sales and global relationship
management.
Crabtree will be responsible for driving
new sales and strategic opportunities in continental Europe and
overseeing the regional sales teams.