BlackRock's Lyttleton sentenced for insider trading

Mark Lyttleton, a former equity portfolio
manager at BlackRock Investment Management, has today been
sentenced to 12 months in prison for two counts of insider
dealing, in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA).
The 45-year old pleaded guilty to the two
incidences, having made £35,000 ($43,000) trading in two
energy companies.
According to Bloomberg, Lyttleton
was arrested alongside his wide Delphine in 2013 as part of an
investigation, known as Operation Rye, by the FCA. His wife was
dropped from the probe in 2015.
"Insider dealing is not a victimless
crime," said the trial judge HHJ Goymer, when sentencing
Lyttleton. "I regard these offences are pre-mediated and
blatantly dishonest."
In 2012 the FCA begun an investigation
into suspicious trading by Lyttleton. He was suspected of
placing trades in stocks on the basis of inside information
gleaned by him over the course of his employment at
BlackRock.
Lyttleton was convicted for trading shares
of EnCore Oil in October 1011 and, a month later, Cairn Energy,
using information gained from his role at Blackrock,
Bloomberg reports.
Mark Steward, executive director of
enforcement and market oversight, FCA said:
"Lyttleton’s insider dealing
involved a gross abuse of the trust placed in him as a senior
fund manager. He tried to hide his misconduct through the use
of unregistered mobile phones and setting up a company in his
wife’s maiden name in an overseas jurisdiction.
None of this meant he could avoid detection.
"Those who are tempted to insider deal,
especially financial industry professionals, must know now they
are more likely to be caught than ever before and, when caught,
they will likely face a custodial sentence."