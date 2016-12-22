European managers urged to stay focused on fee pressure

European asset managers must not allow the US election or
Brexit to distract them from marketplace discontent over fees
and poor performance, research house Cerulli Associates has
warned.
Barbara Wall, Europe managing director at the firm, says
fund managers should "not lose sight of the bigger picture" and
the nature of the vehicles they are offering, specifically with
regard to price.
The warning comes as the UK's Financial Conduct Authority is
set to introduce a single all-in fee that could put more
pressure on revenue levels.
An investigation by the regulator found that actively
managed funds do not outperform their benchmarks after charges
and both funds' investment objectives and fee breakdowns are
unclear to investors
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the market ructions caused by
Trump's election, one trend stood out: passive funds fared
best.
BlackRock's Ireland-domiciled US equity ETFs attracted
US$1bn (€940m) in a matter of days after the election.
Wall says that managers with established funds may be able
to leverage the Trump factor in the short term, but that others
will need to think twice before entering the fray.
"Funds that can offer something that specifically captures
the upside of Trump's plans may be able to maintain higher
fees. Trump's presidency means that active management,
including stockpicking, will come into its own.
"However, fund providers will need to present a strong case
to counter the fact that 97-98% of US and global equity funds
have underperformed their benchmarks over 10 years," she
says.
Despite poor economic forecasts and markets anticipating
more quantitative easing from the ECB, a considerable bulk
(€22.3bn) of the asset flows this month moved to
euro-denominated money market funds--in sharp contrast to the
previous month's redemptions of €5.9bn.
Spanish investors adopted a more bullish approach in
October. For much of the year a risk-averse attitude has
prevailed, which has resulted in distributors promoting
low-quality products such as guaranteed funds.
Having bled more than €26bn during four consecutive
years, guaranteed funds made a comeback in 2016--a resurgence
that Cerulli hopes will decline as investor confidence
grows.
Net inflows of €1.5bn to cross-border funds in October
lifted the year-to-date figure to €43bn, higher than
industry expectations at the start of the year, but still less
than a third of 2015's net inflows.