BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017
22 December 2016
Malgieri has been instrumental in shaping global tri-party repo reform
BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri, one of the most
senior figures in the collateral management and securities
finance business, is retiring next year, Global
Investor/ISF understands.
The industry veteran, an active leader at several
associations and an instrumental figure in shaping global
tri-party repo reform, will step down from his duties in
February.
Malgieri joined BNY Mellon in 2002 and went on to become
chief executive of the bank’s broker-dealer
services business.
He has been key to the US custodian’s growth
and market share gains in various segments and is a member of
the firm’s operating committee.
The New York-based executive will now begin to hand over
his current duties as executive vice president and head of
collateral management and segregation at BNY Mellon Markets.
His replacement is expected to be announced shortly.
"Collateral management has become a much more urgent,
business-critical concern for a wider range of institutions
active in the global securities and derivatives markets,"
Malgieri told Global Investor/ISF earlier this year.
"As a result, we’ve repositioned our business
in order to connect the dots and help clients move collateral
where and when they need it." Malgieri has been the key figure
behind much of that change.
Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he held roles at Lehman
Brothers, Chase Manhattan Bank, Morgan Stanley and Cantor
Fitzgerald.
Over the years, Malgieri has been a member of the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York’s Tri-Party Repo
Infrastructure Task Force.
He has also been involved with the Securities Industry
Association’s (SIA) Ad Hoc Prime Broker Committee
and the DTCC’s Prime Broker Working
Group.