BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

22 December 2016


Malgieri has been instrumental in shaping global tri-party repo reform

BNY Mellon Jim Malgieri collateral

BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri, one of the most senior figures in the collateral management and securities finance business, is retiring next year, Global Investor/ISF understands.

The industry veteran, an active leader at several associations and an instrumental figure in shaping global tri-party repo reform, will step down from his duties in February.

Malgieri joined BNY Mellon in 2002 and went on to become chief executive of the bank’s broker-dealer services business.

He has been key to the US custodian’s growth and market share gains in various segments and is a member of the firm’s operating committee.

The New York-based executive will now begin to hand over his current duties as executive vice president and head of collateral management and segregation at BNY Mellon Markets.

His replacement is expected to be announced shortly.

"Collateral management has become a much more urgent, business-critical concern for a wider range of institutions active in the global securities and derivatives markets," Malgieri told Global Investor/ISF earlier this year.

"As a result, we’ve repositioned our business in order to connect the dots and help clients move collateral where and when they need it." Malgieri has been the key figure behind much of that change. 

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he held roles at Lehman Brothers, Chase Manhattan Bank, Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Over the years, Malgieri has been a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Tri-Party Repo Infrastructure Task Force.

He has also been involved with the Securities Industry Association’s (SIA) Ad Hoc Prime Broker Committee and the DTCC’s Prime Broker Working Group. 
