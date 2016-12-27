Kingdom kick-starts reform - opinion

This
year Saudi Arabia cemented its evolution from tortoise to hare,
with almost weekly announcements underscoring the seriousness
of the government’s intent to refashion the
kingdom as global financial centre, diversified away from oil
dependence.
Capital
market reforms are central to the ambitious deputy crown prince
Mohammed Bin Salman’s vision. The Capital Market
Authority (CMA) is looking to achieve MSCI Emerging Market
status by as early as 2017. That would help attract substantial
volumes of new capital.
The
Tadawul intends to increase listings from 170 currently to 250
in the next seven years, adding at least $120bn to the current
$400bn market capitalisation, following the anticipated initial
public offering in state oil giant Saudi Aramco in
2018.
However,
the Saudis’ opening to outside investors via the
qualified foreign investor (QFI) regime has not yet elicited a
rush of asset managers to its door.
Figures
from Jadwa Investment for the nine months between July 2015
– when the CMA first sanctioned plans to allow large
foreign investors to gain exposure to Tadawul-listed securities
– to March 2016 showed the net capital inflow from
QFIs was just $211m, a minuscule 0.1% of total market
cap.
Continuous
improvement
This
relative trickle has not put the Saudi authorities off from
pushing ambitious changes. The tweaks to the QFI regime and
other reforms suggest a quickening of the pace. QFI rules were
amended in May and again in August, lowering entrance
barriers.
Those
wanting to participate need only have a minimum $1bn in AuM,
compared to $5bn previously. The maximum holding of issued
shares in a single listed company was doubled from 5% to
10%.
More
change is in the pipeline, with new rules taking effect in
January 2017 that allow QFIs to bid in the bookbuilding process
for IPOs. In November, the CMA approved rules allowing the
formation of real estate investment trusts (REITs), giving
investors easier access to local real estate.
"This
will give the exchange new revenue streams with new traded
instruments. It also hands investors more liquid instruments to
play the real estate story, which resonates strongly in the
Gulf," says a former Saudi investment banker.
Further
ambition was signalled through a royal directive issued on 30
November, setting aside some SR100bn ($27bn) of funds from
Saudi reserves for the Public Investment Fund
(PIF).
The
PIF is to be transformed into a Qatari-style sovereign wealth
fund (SWF), heralding the conservative kingdom’s
shift away from its risk-averse tradition of parking its cash
reserves in US Treasuries.
"MBS
has hinted at a shift to a more aggressive investment style,
and this is part of that process, making the PIF a formal SWF,"
says Jason Tuvey, an economist at Capital Economics.
Building
volume
The
PIF is expected to split its allocation between the local and
international markets on a 50:50 basis, ensuring a domestic
payoff for the Tadawul.
All
this should position Saudi Arabia as a more credible rival to
more established Gulf financial centres such as the UAE, though
it is a steep learning curve.