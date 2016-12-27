Free Trial Corporate Access


Kingdom kick-starts reform - opinion

27 December 2016


A series of changes promise to transform Saudi Arabia into a formidable regional financial centre, writes James Gavin

This year Saudi Arabia cemented its evolution from tortoise to hare, with almost weekly announcements underscoring the seriousness of the government’s intent to refashion the kingdom as global financial centre, diversified away from oil dependence.

Capital market reforms are central to the ambitious deputy crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s vision. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) is looking to achieve MSCI Emerging Market status by as early as 2017. That would help attract substantial volumes of new capital.

The Tadawul intends to increase listings from 170 currently to 250 in the next seven years, adding at least $120bn to the current $400bn market capitalisation, following the anticipated initial public offering in state oil giant Saudi Aramco in 2018. 

However, the Saudis’ opening to outside investors via the qualified foreign investor (QFI) regime has not yet elicited a rush of asset managers to its door.

Figures from Jadwa Investment for the nine months between July 2015 – when the CMA first sanctioned plans to allow large foreign investors to gain exposure to Tadawul-listed securities – to March 2016 showed the net capital inflow from QFIs was just $211m, a minuscule 0.1% of total market cap.

Continuous improvement

This relative trickle has not put the Saudi authorities off from pushing ambitious changes. The tweaks to the QFI regime and other reforms suggest a quickening of the pace. QFI rules were amended in May and again in August, lowering entrance barriers.

Those wanting to participate need only have a minimum $1bn in AuM, compared to $5bn previously. The maximum holding of issued shares in a single listed company was doubled from 5% to 10%.

More change is in the pipeline, with new rules taking effect in January 2017 that allow QFIs to bid in the bookbuilding process for IPOs. In November, the CMA approved rules allowing the formation of real estate investment trusts (REITs), giving investors easier access to local real estate.

"This will give the exchange new revenue streams with new traded instruments. It also hands investors more liquid instruments to play the real estate story, which resonates strongly in the Gulf," says a former Saudi investment banker.

Further ambition was signalled through a royal directive issued on 30 November, setting aside some SR100bn ($27bn) of funds from Saudi reserves for the Public Investment Fund (PIF). 

The PIF is to be transformed into a Qatari-style sovereign wealth fund (SWF), heralding the conservative kingdom’s shift away from its risk-averse tradition of parking its cash reserves in US Treasuries.

"MBS has hinted at a shift to a more aggressive investment style, and this is part of that process, making the PIF a formal SWF," says Jason Tuvey, an economist at Capital Economics.

Building volume

The PIF is expected to split its allocation between the local and international markets on a 50:50 basis, ensuring a domestic payoff for the Tadawul.

All this should position Saudi Arabia as a more credible rival to more established Gulf financial centres such as the UAE, though it is a steep learning curve.
